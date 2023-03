One of the most beloved inventions of the 21st century is undoubtedly the Magic Eraser, which uses only water to scrub even ultra-tough stains away. This pillowy white sponge can rid the house of virtually any annoying stain or caked-on awfulness. For example, it wipes away permanent marker, crayons and fingerprints from walls and appliances with ease. But that's not all: The Magic Eraser is also a powerful degreaser for stovetops and countertops, and will even clean electronics like laptop computers. One thing's for sure, it comes by its name honestly. Read here for more Magic Eraser uses.

