How to Care for House Plants

Grooming House Plants
Removing dead leaves improves
a house plant's appearance.
The Quarter Turn
Plants naturally tend to grow toward the light and will soon begin to bend toward the nearest window, causing them to look lopsided or even to topple over. Prevent this by giving the plant a quarter turn each time you water it, so that the plant gets light from all sides. The result will be a symmetrical plant.
Keeping House Plants Clean
As plants grow, they produce new leaves and flowers and lose older ones. It is important to remove all dead and yellowing plant parts, not only to improve the plant’s appearance, but to prevent the proliferation of insects and diseases that often get their start there. A pair of scissors can be used to snip off dying leaves and flowers and to trim brown leaf tips to a natural-looking point.
To keep dust and grease from building up and slowing growth, clean leaves once or twice a year with a soft cloth dipped in soapy water or put them under the shower or outdoors during a warm rain.
A Pinch in Time
Don’t be afraid to prune out unattractive sections of the house plant. Generally, for every cut made, two new branches will be produced, making the plant look fuller than ever. Soft new growth can be pinched -- squeezed between the thumb and forefinger -- to promote branching without leaving a noticeable stub.
A Helping Hand
House plants that are properly pruned and receive a regular quarter turn rarely need staking. However, if an attractive stem has grown to the point where it no longer can support itself, use an unobtrusive stake, such as a section of bamboo, to prop it up. The result will look great.
Keep reading to learn about propagating house plants.
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
- Gardening