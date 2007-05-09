How to Care for House Plants

The real value of house plants lies in their use as decorations for the home. House plants automatically create a sense of coziness and put people at ease. Properly used, they can make large spaces look intimate and magnify small spaces to create an impression of depth. It is hard to imagine a decor that doesn’t call for at least a few house plants placed in just the right spots.





House plants can enhance

the decor of any home.



Movable House Plants

The spot in the home or office where a plant looks the best is not always the one in which it grows well, usually due to lack of light. Artificial lights could be installed to improve conditions, but it is far easier to consider house plants as movable objects. For every shady spot calling for greenery, buy two plants. While the first plant does duty as a decorative item, place the other in a brightly lit window, then, once a week, switch the plants around. You’ll keep your house plants healthy and attractive for a much longer time.



Flowering house plants need more light than foliage types and can rarely be grown anywhere but directly in front of a window. They can, however, be used as decorative items while in bloom and placed anywhere in the home. When they stop blooming, move them back into the light until they have recuperated enough to bloom again.



Dish Gardens and Terrariums



It is easy to make fascinating miniature gardens in small containers. Just mix small foliage plants and the occasional flowering plant in a decorative dish garden, or create one entirely composed of cacti and succulents.

A mixture of trailing and bushy plants, with the occasional upright one for contrast, will create an especially decorative effect. For delicate plants, use glass terrariums instead of trays. If the container is deep enough, don’t even unpot the plants -- just hide their pots in decorative mulch. Any plant that becomes unattractive can then be easily replaced without upsetting the other plants.



