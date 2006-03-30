Stain Removal Tools

­

For almost everything that can get stained, there is a product made specifically for that job. In most cases, a substitute will work as well, but a few products listed below are exceptional for removing specific stains.

Leather and Vinyl Conditioners. Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner (CRC Industries, Inc.) can remove many stains from leather and vinyl, while conditioning the surface at the same time. It is easy to use and in many cases restores the luster and suppleness on poorly maintained leathers. Be sure to read the label carefully. Fiebing's Saddle Soap (Fiebing Company, Inc.) is another good leather and vinyl cleaner/conditioner.

Mildew Removers. X-14 Instant Mildew Stain Remover (WD-40 Company) is a very good mildew remover for most surfaces. It is not recommended for fabrics. It kills the mildew spores on contact and prevents restaining. Be sure to read the label carefully.

Rust Removers. Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser & Polish (SerVaas Laboratories, Inc.) is an abrasive that works very well on rust stains. It is safe for most fabrics, though be sure to read the label. It will also remove tarnish, coffee and tea stains, fruit and vegetable stains, and smoke. Pumie Scouring Stick (U.S. Pumice Company) and Whink Rust Stain Remover (Whink Products Company) also are effective.

Suede Cleaners. A suede stone is a product for rubbing marks from suede. Usually, rubbing is all that is needed to remove grime, dirt, and oil stains; however, it can be dampened for tougher stains. It will also remove some types of marks from wallpaper, much like an eraser. Be sure to read label directions and restrictions carefully.

Tile and Grout Cleaners. For removing stains from grout without chipping, use a commercial tile & grout cleaner, baking soda, or powdered cleanser. For mildew stains, apply X-14 Instant Mildew Stain Remover to the grout and ceramic tile to kill all mildew.­