Top 10 Ways to Add Value to Your Home

Kitchen
Have you ever noticed everyone gravitates toward the kitchen during a dinner party? It's known as the heart of the house for a good reason. The draw of your kitchen to party-goers has the same value to potential buyers, so a kitchen remodel is one of the best ways to add value to your house. An updated kitchen appeals to a buyer's emotions and a homeowner's wallet because, if done correctly, it can give you close to a 100 percent return on your investment. Plenty of counter and cabinet space is a must, and granite countertops are popular with buyers. Stainless-steel appliances are also a hot ticket, but the most important thing is to make sure your appliances all coordinate. A window over the kitchen sink is a great place to daydream away your dishpan hands. Island counters are wonderful additions if your kitchen has the space. They not only provide additional counter space, but can also be used for homework, grabbing a quick bite or a place for guests to hang out while you cook. You can even add features like a prep sink or extra burners that will make your kitchen a chef's dream.
