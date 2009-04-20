Top 10 Ways to Add Value to Your Home

Don't be afraid of using a wide range of hues in your home. altrendo images/Stockbyte/ Getty Images

Painting is one of the least expensive ways to freshen and improve your home's look, and consequently its value. And we're talking everywhere -- your home's interior walls, of course, but also the exterior: the siding, trim and associated elements like decks and sheds. Don't forget to consider interior features as well. A coat of paint can do wonders to brighten up dingy cupboards, for example, or old paneling. In the past, neutral colors were seen as the best way to create a fresh, bright, versatile look. But today, people crave color, so don't be afraid to consider a wide range of hues. Just stay away from super-bright colors, such as hot pink or neon yellow. Don't really have an eye for color? Not a neat painter? Then hire a professional. Painting is such an affordable home enhancement that you can probably manage to spend a little on an interior designer who can help select colors, and a professional painter to do the dirty work.