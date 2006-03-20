Uses for Salt: Doing the Laundry

Keep Colors Colorful
Salt can help restore vivid colors to your aging fabrics.
Color Bleeding: Add 1/2 cup of salt to the wash cycle to prevent new colored fabrics from running.
Curtains and Rugs: The colors of washable curtains or fiber rugs can be brightened by washing them in a saltwater solution.
Brighten faded rugs with a brisk rub using a cloth dampened with a strong saltwater solution.
Yellowing: Boil yellowed cotton or linen fabrics in a mixture of water, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1/4 cup baking soda. Soak the fabric for 1 hour.
Whiten nylon curtains by dissolving Epsom salts in warm water. Let soak 1 hour, then rinse with clear warm water, and hang up to dry.