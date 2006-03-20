Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

Uses for Salt: Doing the Laundry

by Christine Halvorson

Keep Colors Colorful

­Salt can help restore vivid colors to your aging fabrics.

Color Bleeding: Add 1/2 cup of salt to the wash cycle to prevent new colored fabrics from running.

Advertisement

Curtains and Rugs: The colors of washable curtains or fiber rugs can be brightened by washing them in a saltwater solution.

Brighten faded rugs with a brisk rub using a cloth dampened with a strong saltwater solution.

Yellowing: Boil yellowed cotton or linen fabrics in a mixture of water, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1/4 cup baking soda. Soak the fabric for 1 hour.

Whiten nylon curtains by dissolving Epsom salts in warm water. Let soak 1 hour, then rinse with clear warm water, and hang up to dry.

Rust-Removing Treatment with Salt

Make a thin paste of salt and vinegar, then spread paste on rust stains in fabric. Lay item out in the sun to bleach it, or apply paste, stretch fabric over a large kettle, and pour boiling water through stained area. In both cases, allow item to dry, then check stain.

Run item through rinse cycle in washing machine, then check stain again. Repeat treatment if any stain remains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement