Tool Guide

Need to know the difference between an angle driver and an angle grinder? We've got the A-Z on toolbox basics to get you started.

A

Allen Wrench - Also known as a hex key, this wrench is used to turn screws with hexagonal head sockets, or Allen screws.

Anchor Bolts - Large construction-grade bolts that attach the sill plate of a building to the foundation.

Angle Driver - This screwdriver works around difficult corners by turning at an angle.

Angle Grinder - A hand tool with textured discs that attach to the head to grind, polish and cut.

Angle Stop - The shutoff valve that disconnects the water line from the faucet or toilet.

Awl - A small tool with a pointed head that punctures small holes in leather and wood. Similar to an ice pick.

Adjustable Bevel Square - An angle-measuring tool with a base and a movable metal arm useful for cutting wood pieces that fit together, such as baseboards.

B

Backsaw - A handsaw equipped with a stiffening strip of metal across the top of the blade that prevents it from shifting around while sawing.

Balusters - Short columns or posts that support a rail.

Bolts - A type of fastener that screws into a nut.

Bench grinder - A power tool that sharpens metal. Often used to sharpen dull tools.

Band Saw - A continuous wheel-driven power saw found in most woodworking shops.

Bevel-edge Chisel - A woodworking hand tool with a flat, angled head designed for carving joints and details.

C

Caulk - A waterproof sealant applied to cracks and crevices to make them watertight.

Circular Saw - A power saw with a circular, toothed blade that's good for cutting lumber.

Chalk Line - Chalk-treated cord that marks out straight lines when snapped against a surface.

Crosscut Saw - A standard handsaw that cuts at right angles across the wood grain.

Clamp - A grip or fastener that holds materials together tightly.

Carpenter's Square Tool - A tool used by carpenters to measure right angles.